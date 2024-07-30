Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $23.28.
TMCI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
