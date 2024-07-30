TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$929.3-947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.30 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 183,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,213. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,880.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares in the company, valued at $780,880.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

