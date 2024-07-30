Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.29

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.29 and last traded at C$46.19, with a volume of 37481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. Also, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

