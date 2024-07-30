Truist Financial Boosts Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $22.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.