TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.74

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 102528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

