TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTMI stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

