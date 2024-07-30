Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $627.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $627.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

NYSE TYL opened at $576.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

