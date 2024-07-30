Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $576.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.42. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

