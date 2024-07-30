Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.