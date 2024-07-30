U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp traded as high as $45.88 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 893918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

