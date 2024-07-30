U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 11,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,516. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.