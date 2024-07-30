Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,898 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. 2,889,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,755,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

Uber Technologies Profile



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

