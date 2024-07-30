UBS Group Upgrades ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) to “Hold”

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ITVPY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

