Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $362.02

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $362.02 and last traded at $362.90, with a volume of 293944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

