Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $111,828,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

