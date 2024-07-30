Ultra Price Tops $0.0953 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and $811,443.93 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,195.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.00656917 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09892668 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $973,812.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.