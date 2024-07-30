Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $151,263,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $61.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.