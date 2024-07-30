Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $280.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.