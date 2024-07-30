United Microelectronics (UMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

