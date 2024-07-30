Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Unitil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

About Unitil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.