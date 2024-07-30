Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

