Valero Energy Co. (VLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Valero Energy Price Performance
VLO opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.