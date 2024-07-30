Valero Energy Co. (VLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

