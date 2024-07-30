Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $55,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,514,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.46. The stock had a trading volume of 95,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,180. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

