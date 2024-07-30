Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $90.82. 109,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,963. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

