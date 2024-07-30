Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. 328,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,931. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.