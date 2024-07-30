Ventum Financial Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) to Tender

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$37.00. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 267.89% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
