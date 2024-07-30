Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $29,802.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,065.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00656722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00110731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00241569 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00079032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,931,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.