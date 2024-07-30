VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

