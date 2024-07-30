Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.84

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.84, but opened at $40.50. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 277,980 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -370.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

