Vivid Seats (SEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. On average, analysts expect Vivid Seats to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 468,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEAT

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.