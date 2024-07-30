Voyager Token (VGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.98 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $26.98 million and $3.10 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,929,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,951,352 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars.
