VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $93.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

