VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $93.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on VSE

Institutional Trading of VSE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSECGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.