W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.630-4.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.73 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WPC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,217. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

