W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.630-4.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.73 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE WPC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,217. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
