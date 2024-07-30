Wallbox (WBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wallbox Stock Performance

WBX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 223,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

