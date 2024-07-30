Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.06

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $811,695.46 and $0.06 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,533,419 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
