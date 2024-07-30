Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $175.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,020,000 after purchasing an additional 436,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

