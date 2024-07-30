Waterford Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,209 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

