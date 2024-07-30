Waterford Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.6% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 599,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,552. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.