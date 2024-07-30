Waterford Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.32. 1,620,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

