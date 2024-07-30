Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 151 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 681,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.