Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 151 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 681,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

