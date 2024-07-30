Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 106,107 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,171,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 405,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,444. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

