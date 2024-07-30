Waverly Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 2,625,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,797. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

