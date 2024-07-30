Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 724,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $184,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

