Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $463.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,333. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,175 shares of company stock valued at $154,616,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

