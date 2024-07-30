Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $3.77 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.61. 292,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,861. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $181.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

