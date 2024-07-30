Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 13,642 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 994,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,467. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

