Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYFree Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,464. The company has a market cap of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

