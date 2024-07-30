Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,754 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.