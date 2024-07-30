Waverly Advisors LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

