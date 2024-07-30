Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 1.11% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JSCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. 19,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $426.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

